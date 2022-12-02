Night Temp Records Slight Rise In Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Amid dry weather, minimum temperature in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh witnessed slight rise even though most places continued to record sub-zero level on Friday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against minus 2.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was around 1.0°C above normal during this time of the year for the capital city, he said. On Sunday last, Srinagar saw minus 2.2°C which was the coldest night so far this season.

Qazigund recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 1.4°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 1.2°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.8°C ahainst minus 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.4°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 11.1°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.6°C, Batote 4.5°C (0.4°C above normal), Katra 9.4°C (0.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.5°C (around 2°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 4.4°C, Kargil minus 10.6°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 6.5°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather till December 10. (GNS)

