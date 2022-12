Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday termed as fake the reports doing rounds on social media that Police personnel have not been paid salaries for last two months.

“Regarding a fake news doing rounds on social media that the salary of Police personnel hadn’t been paid for past 2 months, It’s hereby clarified that every DDO has got sufficient funds in salary heads,” the ADGP Kashmir said in a tweet. (GNS)

