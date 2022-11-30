NCW chief in KU: ‘Women must learn new life skills’

Srinagar: The chairperson of National Commission for Women Ms Rekha Sharma said on Wednesday that women must learn “new life skills” in tune with the “changing circumstances” to be able to move forward with greater empowerment.

Addressing a national seminar on ‘Developing Life Skills’ at the University of Kashmir, Ms Sharma, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said: “With changing times, women are working as leaders in every field. How they will attain these leadership skills is what we are here for. Today, every person, especially women, needs to learn new life skills as per the new circumstances and move forward in life with greater empowerment and confidence.”

The day-long event was organised by the KU’s Department of Students Welfare and Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in collaboration with the NCW.

Saying that life skills were important for individuals to develop decision-making power, empathy, self-esteem, assertiveness and self-control, the NCW chief vowed to hold a bigger programme on the theme in near future to tap more youth in the fold.

“I urge the students to be different, create different,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer Khan, who presided over the inaugural session, asserted that the University is sensitive to importance of life skills development among youth and regularly holds capacity-building programmes in this regard. She thanked the NCW for collaborating with the University of Kashmir in the current endeavor, which, she said, will go a long way in formulating more such programmes for college-level in future.

Dr Veerendra Mishra, IPS, was the chief resource person who spoke at length about the need to “move beyond our routine conditioning” to be able to “look around, be more observant and mindful.” He called for greater focus on non-cognitive skills that relate to creativity, imagination, feelings and empathy.

In his special address, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir talked about the role of academic institutions in creating spaces where the students can enhance their basic life skills to become empathetic human beings.

Earlier, Dean Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi, who also heads the varsity’s Internal Complaints Committee, spelt out the objective of the collaborative programme with NCW.

Dr Aliya Ahmad, member ICC, delivered the vote of thanks.

