DySP Crime Branch Jammu suspended 19 days after arrest

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday suspended a deputy superintendent of police of Crime Branch Jammu 19 days after he was arrested on charges of corruption.

According to an order, the suspended officer Varinder Singh has been attached in J&K police headquarters.

“In terms of Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir (Civil Services Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Shri Varinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from 11.11.2022, i.e. the date of arrest of officer in case No. FIR No. 15/2022, U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in P/S Anti Corruption Bureau, Jammu,” reads the order.

It added it is further ordered that the officer shall remain attached in Police Headquarters, J&K, during the period of suspension—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print