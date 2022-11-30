J-K needs massive developmental push to meet aspirations of people: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir is lagging behind many states and needs a massive developmental push to meet the aspirations of its people, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday.

He said his tenure as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008 is still considered as the best in terms of development initiatives as his government had directed all departments to work on double shifts to ensure speedy completion of various projects.

“The Union territory is lagging far behind many other states of the country on the developmental front. Its infrastructure needs to be built on a fast-track basis,” Azad told a public rally in the Bunjwan area of Kishtwar district.

Azad, who is on a three-day tour of the Chenab Valley region to strengthen the party he formed recently after quitting the Congress, said, “If our party comes to power, we will ensure people get better roads, hospitals and educational facilities.”

He said his party has a vision of inclusive development for Jammu and Kashmir.

“As chief minister, I ensured all the three regions of undivided Jammu and Kashmir (Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir) get development projects equally. My vision is the same for all the regions,” he said.

He appealed to people to join his party to become an ambassador of peace and progress in the country.

“Jammu and Kashmir needs to be the beacon of peace, prosperity and development for the whole country and my party has the vision to accomplish this mission,” he said, adding when parties lack vision, they focus on petty issues.

Expressing concern over the hardships faced by Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste communities, he said his party will work for the uplift of the weaker sections of the society.

“Gujjar and Bakerwal communities are suffering the most with minimal economic advantages. The time is over now and they will get their due rights once we are in power,” he said.

