Poonch: The security forces on Wednesday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in Nabna village of Poonch district.

An official said that a joint team of police and army busted the hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Nabna village.

He said that recoveries include two AK rifle, a pistol, five grenades, sixty nine bullets and some empty magazines.

The official added search in the area was still going on—(KNO)

