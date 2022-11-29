Jaish conspiracy case: NIA court sentences five persons from south Kashmir to life imprisonment

Sixth one gets five years rigorous imprisonment

Srinagar: Five convicts were sentenced for life and another for a five years of rigorous imprisonment as a National Investigation Court (NIA) special court in New Delhi pronounced sentences in ‘Jaish-e-Mohamad conspiracy case’ on Monday.

Sources in the knowhow of the development said that a Special Judge, Special Court for NIA Cases, New Delhi pronounced sentences’ convicting six accused under various offences of IPC and UA (P) Act.

Detailing further, they said that Sajad Ahmad Khan alias Sajjad Ahmed Khan son of Ghulam Nabi Khan of Handoora village in Pulwama was convicted for life imprisonment (rigorous) and fine u/s 121 A, 120B IPC, 18, 18B, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and 120B IPC read with sections 4, 5 of Explosives Substances Act. Bilal Ahmad Mir alias Billa, son of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Gadpora, Tral Pulwama was convicted for life imprisonment (rigorous) and fine u/s 121 A, 120 B IPC, 18, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and 120B IPC read with sections 4, 5 of Explosives Substances Act, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat @ Muzaffar Bhat, son of Abdul Ganie Bhat of Monghama, Tral Pulwama convicted for life imprisonment, RI and fine u/s 121 A, 122, 120 B IPC, 18, 23, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and section 4 of Explosives Substances Act, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat alias Ishfaq son of Abdul Mazid Bhat of Khalpora, Marhama, Anantnag convicted for life imprisonment (rigorous) and fine u/s 121 A, 120 B IPC, 18, 19, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and Mehraj-Ud-din Chopan alias Mehraj, son of Late Ghulam Rasool Chopan of Handoora, Pulwama convicted for life imprisonment (rigorous) and fine u/s 121 A, 120 B IPC, 18, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and sections 4, 5 of Explosives Substances Act.

Another accused convicted in the case is Tanveer Ahmed Ganie @ Tanveer son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Ganie of Mandoora, Tral, Pulwama was convicted for 5 years imprisonment (rigorous) and fine u/s 120B IPC, 18, 38 UA (P) Act, they said.

“The instant case pertains to criminal conspiracy by the top Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) leaders, namely Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, based in Pakistan, to recruit persons to carry out militant acts in different parts of India.

A large number of Pakistan trained militants, weapons and explosives trainers of JeM had illegally infiltrated into Indian territory after crossing the border, with the help of their associates based in different States of India”, sources said.

“All the accused, especially Bilal Mir and Muzaffar Bhat, had carried out reconnaissance of targets, arranged hideouts and had provided logistical support to terrorists to carry out militant attacks in India. Sajad Ahmad Khan had been sent to Delhi to carry out reconnaissance of important targets and to establish a hideout in Delhi. The main aim was to identify, radicalize and recruit youth, impart them training in handling of weapons and explosives and fieldcraft and raise funds, procure weapons etc. in order to execute their nefarious designs.”

“Tanveer had facilitated transporting of terrorists and was also involved in supplying sealed parcels/ food/medicines and other logistical support. Explosives were recovered at the behest of Mehrajuddin while detonators were recovered from Muzzaffar. Ishfaq Ahmad was highly radicalised and had facilitated radicalization of other youth and was instrumental in providing shelter to the militants”, they further said. (GNS)

