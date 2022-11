Anantna: A fire has broken out in a ‘Bell Section’ of Power Development Department office at Donipora Sangam in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that a fire broke out inside ‘Bell Section’ at around 10:10 AM.

Fire tenders were called in at the site to douse off the fire even as the flames kept spreading rapidly to the structures housing Grid Station and PDD office – when the last reports came in.

More details awaited.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print