e-Governance means inclusiveness, people first, says LG ahead of national conference in Jammu

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances is organising 25th National e-Governance Conference on 26-27th November 2022 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra.

The two-day conference will be attended by 1000 delegates from 28 states and 8 Union Territories and officials from Central Ministries and departments. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also attend the conference on 27th November.

IT Department J&K UT and Haryana’s Department of Information Technology will also sign an MoU for knowledge sharing, idea exchange, capacity building in IT sector.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the National e-Governance Conference is a momentous occasion for Jammu and Kashmir and furthers the vision of Digital India of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

“In a short span of two years, we have taken a giant leap to create user-centric service delivery system and paperless administrative functions through e-Office. Technology has redesigned the rules and procedures bringing accountability and transparency in the system and enabling us to provide services more effectively and efficiently,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor observed that the accelerated digital transformation and adoption of emerging technologies has helped the administration become more open, transparent and develop new delivery models to ensure people can access e-Services conveniently. He said, Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory has recorded more than 2 Crore E-Transactions in October 2022, which is significantly higher than 10.5 Lakh e-Transactions during the same period in 2021.

“e-Governance means inclusiveness, people first, strengthening trust with citizens, establishing real-time grievance redressal mechanism, bridging the digital divide, enhancing ease of doing business & ease of living and enabling the citizens to transparently provide feedback on their experience of public services. We are committed to bring benefits of digital transformation to the people and society. I am confident the two-day National e-Governance conference shall go a long way in deliberating new e-participation tools and better collaboration with people for efficient service delivery,” the Lt Governor observed.

The Conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office. The Valedictory Session, presided over by the Lt Governor on 27th November, will witness launch of J&K Vision Document and launch of J&K Cyber Security policy.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print