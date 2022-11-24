Militancy Case: SIA Carries Raids At Multiple Locations In 7 Districts In J&K

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations at the house and premises of the suspects in districts of Bandipora, Shopian, Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara and Kisthwar.

According to the SIA, the raids were carried in connection with the case (FIR No 16/2022) under sections 13, 17, 18, 19, 39, & 40 UA (P) Act read with 120-B, 121-IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.

The case, the SIA said, pertains to handlers of militants and “secessionist” organisation(s) “sitting / operating from across the border hatching a criminal conspiracy with members of (militant) organization(s) operating in J&K, “having created new modules of OGW(s) for aiding / abetting / assisting / harbouring and providing variety of logistic support to (militants)/ secessionist organization(s), with intention to further (militant) and unlawful activities in J&K.”

“These modules of OGW(s) under a well-knit criminal conspiracy have been created / formed not

only for providing variety of support to (militant) organisation(s) but also to fight a proxy war in J&K with a larger objective of secession of J&K from Union of India by waging war against government of India /UT,” the SIA said in a statement to GNS.

The modules, it said, are in continuous touch with handlers and members of militant organization(s) across the border. “Amongst other modes of communication, it is learnt that encrypted internet messaging platforms, besides other software applications are being used,” it said.

During the searches today, the SIA claimed that incriminating material, mobile phones, electronic gadgets and other articles having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized.

“Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation,” it said, adding, “It is pertinent to mention here that the investigation is aimed at dismantling the (militant) ecosystem in the UT by not only identifying over ground workers (OGW’s) supporting and abetting (militancy) but by ensuring legal action as envisaged by the law of the land.” (GNS)

