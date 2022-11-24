DSEK proposes winter vacations for schools in phased manner from Dec 1 to 10

Srinagar: The School Education Department Kashmir has proposed winter vacations in a phased manner from the first week of December for winter zone of Kashmir division.

Official sources informed that DSEK has forwarded a proposal to government for approval in this regard.

He said DSEK has proposed that it will announce winter vacation for Primary Classes from 1st week of December and for Middle Classes from December 05.

The official added that likewise for Higher Classes, it has proposed to announce vacations from December 10—(KNO)

