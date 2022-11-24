ADGP Anounces Reward For Informing About Militant Involved in Killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

Srinagar:Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday announced reward for who gives information about the militant involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit in South Kashmir’s Shopian district in October.

Quoting ADGP Kashmir, The Kashmir Zone police tweeted, ” During investigation of case FIR No 211/2022 of PS Shopian pertaining to killing of Kashmiri Pandit Shri Puran Krishan Bhat of Chowdharygund by terrorists on 15th October, one Mohd Latief Lone S/O Nisar Ah of Check Kachidoora was found to be involved in this heinous Militant crime,”.

“The said killer is missing from his home since 12/11/2022. Any person giving any information about accused Mohd Latief Lone will be suitably rewarded by Police,”.

