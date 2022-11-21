Police officer from Kulgam dies of cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia

Kulgam, Deputy superintendent of police from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, who had gone to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah, died of a cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon.

An official said that Rukhsar Ahmad, a DySP rank officer from Chandian Pajan area of Kulgam died of cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia today afternoon.

He said Rukhsar, who was posted at IR 10th Battalion, had gone to Saudi Arabia a week ago to perform Umrah along with his family members.

“He fell unconscious and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print