2 Siblings Charred To Death in Tragic Fire Incident in Lolab Kupwara

Kupwara: In a tragic incident of its kind, two siblings were burnt alive after a fire broke out in a residential house on Saturday late evening in Diver Lolab area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, reports and officials said.

Offical said that a major fire broke out of a residential house belonging to one Mohammad Akbar Khan, son of Abdul Aziz Khan at Kakadpatti Diver at around 11:15 PM.

The flames soon spread to the whole of structure, built of wood, even as the locals, men from Fire and Emergency Services Department and army made unrelenting efforts to douse off the fire. As the rescue operation was going on, two minor siblings stuck inside the house couldn’t be rescued on time and were burnt alive.

An official confirming about the incident, identified the sibling duo as Amir Ahmed Khan (6) and Sabzar Ahmad Khan (3) – sons of house-owner Mohammad Akbar Khan. (GNS)

