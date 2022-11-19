State Taxes Department holds interactive session with traders, hoteliers

SRINAGAR: As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Commissioner State Taxes Department, Dr. Rashmi Singh, today held a GST interactive session for traders, manufacturers and hoteliers of South Kashmir.

Dr Rashmi Singh, responded to various issues raised by the participants and assured that all genuine issues will be taken care of. She directed the STOs of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts to have a registration drive to ensure that those falling in the threshold limit of GST Act get registered and do not evade taxes. This will also ensure a level playing field for all, she added.

Commissioner exhorted upon the concerned to focus on revenue augmenting measures and ensure proper implementation of all provisions of the GST Act.

Deputy Commissioner State Taxes Recovery, Shakeel Maqbool, gave a detailed presentation sensitising participants about malpractices that lead to tax evasion and loss of revenue to the government. In particular, he flagged the issues of utilisation of ineligible input tax credit for setting off tax liability and declaration of IGST liabilities by the hotels and travel agents in violation of place of supply rules which leads to loss of revenue to the government of Jammu and Kashmir. He also sensitised the participants about recent GST related changes and the benefits accruing from the same.

Deputy Commissioner Central, Dr Parvez Raina, to educate the participants about the benefits and issues related to various tax reimbursement schemes being made available by the government for promotion of local industries.

The session witnessed active participation from Hotelier Association Pahalgam, Traders Federations South Kashmir, Taxpayers of South Kashmir, Contractors, Manufactures Association of South Kashmir and other stakeholders who raised concerns and raised questions before the senior officers present pertaining to CGST, SGST and IGST components involved in the billing process etc.

President Pahalgam Hotelier Association, Javeed Burza, suggested that existing hotels should also get benefit under incentives being given to new ones which have been declared as industry meant for boosting their sector further.

Gurpriya Kour, a young entrepreneur from Punjabi Rasoi, said, “We really appreciate such information exchange and this will prevent us from falling prey to misinformation.”

Ayaz Ahmad Munsi, a businessman from plywood industry, raised concerns about unregistered dealers in the area skipping taxation process and the brunt being born by registered dealers due to such malpractices.

Shahnawaz Shah, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Enforcement), South Kashmir; Waseem Raja, Assistant Commissioner State Taxes (Technical); Wajahat Mehmood, Programmer and other officers of the State Taxes Department responded to queries raised by the participants including matters related to GST reimbursement, invoicing, supplies received from unregistered dealers etc.

Later, a session with State Tax officers of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts was conducted. The circles, reviewed, presented their target achievements till date.

On the occasion, the first newsletter of the department was also released which brings out updates related to GST and initiatives taken by the department.

