Republicans gain control of US House of Representatives; set to stall President Biden’s agenda for the next two years

Washington:Donald Trump’s Republican Party has wrested control of the 435-member US House of Representatives from the ruling Democratic Party with a razor-thin majority, setting the stage for a showdown with Joe Biden in the next two years of his presidency.

The Republicans now have 218 seats as against 211 of the Democratic Party. The counting of six seats is still going, the outcome of which would determine the final size of the House. The Republicans – who had hoped to win back control of both chambers – underperformed expectations in the November 8 midterm elections.

But they won the seat they needed for their House majority on Wednesday when California’s 27th district went to incumbent Mike Garcia.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print