Eight persons including 4 women dead in Kishtwar road accident

LG directs admin to provide necessary assistance to families of deceased

Jammu: Eight people including four women died when the passenger vehicle they were traveling skidded off the road and plunged into a 300 feet gorge in Kishtwar on Tuesday, officials said.

The cab was on its way to Marwah from Kishtwar when the accident occurred.

“At about 6 pm information received that an accident of a vehicle (Tata Sumo) occurred at Alasyar road towards Tatapani Marwah. Vehicle fall into a Renie Nallah resulted in on spot death of eight people including four women,” a police source said.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav confirmed the accident.

He said that as per initial information five to eight people were feared dead in the accident when the sumo fell into a deep gorge.

He added that teams from civil and police administration along with Army’s Rashtriya Rifles personnel and local villagers reached on the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

However, police sources confirmed death of eight persons on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Amin son of Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh of Chanjer Marwah, Umer Gani (Driver) son of Abdul Gani Shah of Nowapachi, Mohammad Irfan son of Mohammad Ramzan Hajam of Qaderna Marwah, Afaq Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed Hajim of Thachna Dachhan, Safoora Bano daughter of Ghulam Rasool of Anjer Marwah, Muzamula Bano daughter of Zahoor Ahmed Malik of Yaurallo Marwah, Asia Bano daughter of Mohammad Younsas of Marwaha and one female yet to be identified.

This is the third major accident on Doda and Kishtwar districts in last one week resulting in death of 16 persons.

On November 14, three employees of the Roads and Building department died in an accident in the Doda district when the government vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 200 meters deep gorge near Assar on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway.

On November 8, four young boys had drowned after their car skidded off the road and plunged into the fast flowing water body near Karara Premnagar in Doda district.

Meanwhile, LG Manoj Sinha tweeted: “Anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. Directed district administration to provide all necessary assistance.”

—KNO

