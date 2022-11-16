Mercury drops at most places in J&K

Srinagar: Mercury recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the meteorological department here said.

An official of the department said that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.4°C against 4.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.7°C against 4.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 2.4°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.2°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 0.8°C against 1.9°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 11.7°C against 12.3°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.4°C (0.3°C above normal), Batote 3.5°C (2.7°C below normal), Katra 11.2°C (below normal by 0.2°C) and Bhadarwah 2.5°C (0.7°C below normal).

In the Kargil area of Ladakh, he said, the mercury settled at minus 5.0°C, Leh witnessed a low of minus 10.8°C and Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, recorded a minimum of minus 13.2°C.

“Mainly dry weather over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir with very light rain/snow at one or two places on higher elevations,” the MeT department said. (GNS)

