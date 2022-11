Baramullah: A couple died of suffocation caused by gas leak in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said here on Thursday.

An official said that the couple had fallen unconscious after the room they were sleeping in was filled with gas from a heater.

The deceased were identified as Dr Abdul Rasheed Bhat and his wife Nisara Begum of Noorbagh area Baramulla.

He said that police are ascertaining the details, however, primarily investigation suggests suffocation as the cause of death—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print