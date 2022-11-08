3-storey house completely gutted in overnight blaze in Poonch

Poonch): A 3-storey house was gutted in an overnight fire in Sib Mohalla Dargam in Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

They said fire suddenly broke out in the house and the 3-storey structure was completely gutted by the time fire was brought under control. A police officer who was part of the rescue team said that there was no loss of life in the incident.

Local reports suggest that the family could not even salvage cash, ornaments and any of the household items due to the intensity of the blaze. The police officer said that enquiry is going as regards the cause for the fire as well as into the claims made by family regarding complete loss of even movable property. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print