Spurt in dengue cases in Jammu

Jammu: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has intensified fogging drive to control spread of dengue which has claimed 11 lives and left nearly 6000 people sick in Jammu and Kashmir this season, an official said.
Jammu district alone accounted for the highest 4,464 dengue cases, he said.
The fogging drive was launched by JMC Mayor Rajinder Sharma from M A stadium to cover the areas where a high number of dengue cases has been reported, the official spokesman said.
According to health officials, a total of 11 persons died due to dengue in Jammu and Kashmir this season, while nearly 6000 others have tested positive for the infection.
The mayor appealed to all the inhabitants of Jammu city to avoid accumulation of water at their homes, empty water coolers, pots and keep the surroundings neat and clean.
PTI
Jammu: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has intensified fogging drive to control spread of dengue which has claimed 11 lives and left nearly 6000 people sick in Jammu and Kashmir this season, an official said.