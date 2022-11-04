Attack on non locals act of cowardice: ADGP

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thrusday called militant attack as cowardice and inhuman act.
Quoting ADGP Kashmir, official Twitter handle of The Kashmir Zone Police wrote, ” This is a cowardice & inhumane act of militants. The victims were called by terrorist to come out to engage in a work. Once both came out, militant fired upon them with pistol. We are investigating on top priority. Culprit would be brought to justice soon,”.
Two non-locals one from Nepal and other one from Bihar were shot at and injured by militants in Wanihama area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

 

