Mainly dry weather forecast for now, ‘fairly widespread’ rain, snow from Nov 5-7 in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather during next 24 hours and fairly widespread light to moderate rains, snowfall and thunder from November 5 to 7 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The weather is expected to be mainly dry for next 24 hours although it might be partly cloudy at most places,” an official of the meteorological department said here.

From November 5-7, he said, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy. “Fairly widespread light to moderate rains, snowfall (over higher reaches) and thunder is very likely to occur at most places of J&K,” he said. However he reiterated that there is no forecast of “heavy snowfall”.

He also said that snowfall and “low temperature” may lead to temporary “occasional” disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Sinthantop, Mugal road etc. during November 5-7.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.4°C against 3.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 1.5°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.0°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.0°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.1°C against 6.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.6°C against 15.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C (Above normal by 4.4°C), Batote 9.0°C (4.4°C above normal), Katra 14.5°C (above normal by 1.9°C) and Bhadarwah 5.2°C (above normal by 0.8°C).(GNS)

