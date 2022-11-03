Police Rescues 3 Tourists Stuck in Affarwat Gulmarg

Srinagar: Police rescued three tourists who had lost their way in Affarwat area of Gulmarg last night, officials said on Thursday.

A police officer said that police station Gulmarg received an information that some tourists are stuck at Affarwat last night. “Upon this, a police party was deputed and the Tourists who were identified as Raju, Ananya and Bhardwaj, all residents Hyderabad, were rescued.”

Meanwhile, the tourists expressed their gratitude to the police for timely and swift rescue. “We had gone towards Gandola by foot and completely lost way. We called SHO Gulmarg and a police team reached in no time and rescued us,” one of tourists said while being flanked by two others.

“Without the police help we would not have been able to return safely and we thank police wholeheartedly,” he added.

