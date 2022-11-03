Principal GDC Gurez booked for allegedly sexually harassing female subordinate

Bandipora: Police have booked a principal of Government Degree College Gurez in in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district for allegedly sexually harassing his subordinate in the college, officials said on Thursday.

An official said that a female employee of the college had lodged a written complaint, stating that she was being sexually harassed by the principal.

He said that based on the complaint a case FIR No: 13/2022 under section 354-A, 506 IPC was registered at PS Gurez.

The official added that further investigation into the matter was going on—(KNO)

