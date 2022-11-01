Abdul Rashid Malik appointed as Senior Advocate General in Srinagar wing of J-K High Court

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday appointed Abdul Rashid Malik, Ex-District and Sessions Judge, as Senior Additional Advocate General in the Srinagar wing of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to appointment of Mr Abdul Rashid Malik, Ex-District and Sessions Judge as Senior Additional Advocate General in the Srinagar wing of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” read a government order.

“The above said appointment shall be governed by the terms and conditions as envisaged in Government Order No. 1906-LD(A)) of 2015 dated 22- 06-2015, Government Order No 2327-LD(A) of 2017 dated 16-06-2017, Government Order No 2328-LD(A) of 2017 dated 16-06-2017 and Government Order No 3378-LD(A) of 2019 dated 16-09-2019 and other orders in this behalf, for a period of one year which shall be extended subject to satisfactory performance of the Advocate; and shall be subject to orders passed in WP(C) PIL No 6 of 2021, titled Sushil Chandel Vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and others.”

“In terms of Administrative Council Decision No. 35/4/2021 dated 10-03-2021 read with Government Order No. 1678-JK(LD) of 2021 dated 24-03-2021, the Law Officer shall submit the information of cases on daily basis through Director Litigation Kashmir and fortnightly to the Department of Law Justice and P.A. on a devised proforma GC-I and GC-II and shall also furnish weekly/Department wise advance list of cases on each Friday or Saturday as the case may be on a devised proforma GC-IlI.”

