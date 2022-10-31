This year, our focus on foreign militants: Police chief

DGP Dilbag Singh speaks to reporters on sidelines of ‘Run for Peace – Kashmir Marathaon’, organised by J&K Police

Srinagar: J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Sunday said that police have specially focused on wiping out foreign militants in Kashmir this year.

“This year our special focus is on eliminating foreign militants of various outfits operating in the Valley. They were instrumental in provoking and luring our youth into militancy,” the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of Kashmir Marathaon-2022, organised by the J&K Police in Srinagar.

He said that this year 40 foreign militants have been killed in various operations while a few are still at large. “Those active are on the radar of police and security forces. They will also be killed soon,” he said.

“Today, all outfits are facing a leadership crisis as their infrastructure stands dismantled to a great extent,” he added.

Singh said that with the killing of foreign militants, local militant recruitment has dropped significantly.

To a question on the dip in stone pelting and street protests, the DGP said that the credit goes to the people and to the youth who choose to stay away from violence.

“Stone pelting has come to an end in the past three years and local militant recruitment has dropped to almost zero,” Singh claimed.

On IED attacks in J&K, the DGP said that readymade IEDs are low-cost for militants and are part of a new strategy aimed at inflicting maximum damage on security forces. “This is a new strategy by militants. Consignments were seized in Jammu that were airdropped through drones. Unfortunately, some IED explosions were reported in Udhampur in which a few people lost their lives,” he said.

On infiltration, the DGP said that compared to previous years, this year infiltration has shown a fall, even though a few successful attempts have been reported.

“As the weather is changing and winter is round the corner, militants may be pushed into this side before snow blocks the passes on the LoC,” he said.

On targeted killings

To a query about targeted killings of non-locals and minorities, the DGP said that such acts are being carried out to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the Valley and to damage the age-old fabric of communal harmony. “A major aim of such acts is to provoke people across India to target Kashmiris working in many Indian states. I am grateful to Indian citizens for behaving maturely and not falling into the trap laid by the agencies supporting militancy,” he said.

