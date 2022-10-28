Three Day Literary Festival ‘Samanbal ‘concludes

Srinagar: A Three day Literary Festival Samanbal organised by Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir concludes here at Badran Magam. Sammanbal was held in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Renowned researcher, translator, writer, poet and ex-chairman of Markaz-e-Noor of Kashmir University, Sheikh-ul-Alam chair, Prof. Bashar Bashir was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony. The leading cultural figure Hasrat Gada attended the session as the guest of honour and the president of the forum Syed Bashir Kousar was also present in the presidium.

In the closing ceremony, the festival coordinator Gulshan Badrani gave a quick review of all the signs and thanked the participants for their participation. During the session, many literary and cultural matters were discussed. Latif Niyazi, Pirzada Mohammad Ashraf, Maqbool Shaida, Idrak Naseem and Umar Shaida participated in this discussion. During the closing ceremony, the Ministry of Culture’s initiatives were appreciated related to Art, Culture and Literature.

It should be noted that this three day festival started on October 25. Leading literary historian, writer, poet and former head of Kashmiri department of Kashmir University Prof. Shafi Shauq inaugurated the festival. Well-known poet and researcher Professor Farooq Fayaz presided the session while Professor Shad Ramzan, a well-known poet and former head of the Kashmiri department of Kashmir University, was present as the guest of honour.

Noted researcher and poet Ranjoor Tilgami delivered the keynote address while Forum’s President Syed Bashir Kausar delivered the inaugural address. Forum’s General Secretary and Festival Coordinator Gulshan Badrani systematically explained the aims and objectives of the festival.

Traditional folk music was performed by artists from the music section of the forum as a welcome sign. After that, the guest on the stage started the festival by burning this isband.

The annual award of the year 2021 was given to the leading writer and fiction writer Professor Gulshan Majeed and the leading poet and writer of the year 2020 Shahnaz Rasheed. Famous poet Fayaz Tilgami’s Natia bouquet “Harf Harf Chu Naat Khan” was released While on the second day, Rahim Rahbar’s novel “Wuddaw” was also released.

The book releasing ceremony was followed by the paper presentation and essay reading session. Tahir Bhagat presented fiction while Shamshad Karala Wari, Shehbaz Haqbari presented essays.

These sessions were chaired by Professor Gulshan Majeed and Shakeel-ur-Rahman respectively. The last session of the first day of the festival involved poetry creations, in which fresh and noteworthy poets of Urdu and Kashmiri languages presented their poetic creations. Which got a lot of appreciation from the audience. These poets included Dr. Shabnam Ashaye, Maqbool Shaida, Asif Safal, Hasan Darwish, Irshad Magami, Masroor Muzaffar and Tawseef Raza.

On the first day of the festival, Ghulam Hasan Baba, Abdul Khaliq Shams, Rashid Kanspori, Abdul Rashid Shahbaz, Advocate Sajjad Ahmed Khande participated in the discussion.

Many sittings were held on the second day of the festival as well. Leading playwright, theater director Nisar Naseem was present as the chief guest. The various seats were chaired by Syed Bashir Kausar, Rahim Rahbar, Latif Niazi and Shahnaz Rasheed respectively. In the first session, a discussion was held regarding contemporary theatre. Nisar Naseem, Shafiq Qureshi, Gulshan Badrani and Syed Bashir Kausar participated in the discussion. After that, well-known writer, poet and researcher Dr. Ghulam Nabi Haleem presented an important paper on one. There was a fruitful discussion on this paper presented under the chairmanship of Prof. Bashir Bashir, at which the audience raised noteworthy questions. During the same session, the novelet of the well-known fiction writer Rahim Rahbar was also released.

In the last session of the second day, a mushaira was held in which leading poets from various corners participated. Shahnaz Rasheed, a remarkable poet of Kashmiri language, presided over this meeting. Latif Niazi, Syed Bashir Kausar, Hasrat Gadha, and Ali Muhammad Gohar were present in the Presidential House. Among the poets who participated in this Poetic session include Ghulam Ahmed Muztar, Shehzad Manzoor, Abdul Ahad Shahbaz, Khursheed Khamos, Bashir Athar, Tawseef Raza, Akbar Kalan, Riyaz Rabbani Kashmiri, Riyaz Parwana, Sarwar Bulbul, Mehboob Bilal Wani, Mumtaz Gophabli, Sagar. Nazir, Yusuf Samim, Shamima Tabsum, Ashiq Jabeen, Owais Sabir, Syed Masood Shadab, Hilal Kashmiri, Latif Niyazi, Rahat Rafiq, Ali Mohammad Gowhar. Maqbool Shaida performed the administrative duties.

This effort of Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir was highly appreciated. The artists and organizers received a lot of appreciation from the people. The cultural policy of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India was praised. The literary and cultural policy of UT Jammu and Kashmir was called frivolous and unconstructive, for which the silence of the local literary and cultural associations was also held responsible. The efforts of the forum were greatly appreciated and the organization was declared as a serious and active association of UT.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print