Soldier injured in Baramulla encounter yesterday, succumbs

Baramulla: An army soldier who was injured in an encounter in Baramulla district yesterday, succumbed to his injuries at Srinagar hospital on Thursday, officials said.

An official said , that the army man of 52 Rashtriya Rifles had received bullet injuries during an encounter in Wanseeran Taripora yesterday.

He said that the injured soldier was evacuated to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to injuries today.

Meanwhile, northern army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi & all ranks of northern command paid their tributes.

“LtGenUpendraDwivedi, ArmyCdrNC & all ranks of NorthernComd convey heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Rifleman Kulbushan Manta who succumbed to his injuries while fighting terrorists at Baramulla on 27 October 22. May his soul rest in peace,” Norther Army Command tweeted—(KNO)

