Joint Director Planning SED inspects various schools, takes stock of ongoing developmental works

KISHTWAR: Joint Director Planning, School Education Department, Parshotam Kumar conducted a day long visit to Kishtwar district in connection with Jan Abhiyaan and inspected CEO office and educational institutions and took stock of achievements under key deliverables in the district.

The JD planning also reviewed other developmental works approved under UT Capex, here at CEO office Kishtwar.

The officer interacted with Dy.CEO, Tirath Lal and staff members of CEO Office and imparted awareness about various activities proposed under Jan Abhiyan and ensuing B2V programme.

Meanwhile, he also visited GHSS Dool and inspected ongoing construction work of the buildings there.

Earlier, an interactive programme was also organized at Government GMS Gulabgarh Padder with the PRIs, ZEO, Padder, staff of the Education department, students and their parents.

The officer impressed upon the teachers and parents to hold periodic meetings to discuss the problems and issues of students and also bring back to school all drop out children as Education is the fundamental right of every child.

While interacting with PRIs, Sarpanches and parents, the officer assured that basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water etc. shall be made available in all the schools. He asked the CEO to ensure these services by utilising the available grants.

The visiting officer shared practical and psychological techniques to tackle various issues of minors and teenagers and stressed on the need for understanding the joint responsibility of teachers and parents towards these students who are the future of the nation.

Later, the officer directed the headmaster and the teachers to remain easily available for the parents and design a coherent mechanism like school websites, school dashboard etc.

He praised the teachers for organizing various activities in a very attractive manner in the school. ZEO Padder, PRIs, Parents of the students also remained present on the occasion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print