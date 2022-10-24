Teenage girl hangs self to death in Baramulla village

Baramulla: A teenage girl on Monday allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to death in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that the girl, 14, hanged herself to death at his residence in Vizer locality of Kreeri today.

He said that she was rushed to SDH Kreeri where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Notably, this is the second incident in the district in a day, as earlier an elderly man committed suicide at his home in Khanpura area.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of both the incidents and have initiated further investigations—(KNO)

