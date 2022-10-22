Register your pets or face action: SMC to people

Srinagar: Authorities in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has asked people to get their pet dogs registered.

In this regard, a public notice was issues reads, “All the owners/keepers of pet dogs residing within the limits of Srinagar Municipal Corporation are required to get their pet dogs registered in accordance to the Section-304 (Regulation and Control of Dogs) of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 and Section-3 of Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001 in the office of the undersigned.”

It said that the requisite forms are available in the office of the Municipal Veterinary Officer, SMC Tengpora Byepass Srinagar near Tengpora bridge, Health Officer, R.No. 38, Central Office, SMC Karan Nagar, Srinagar and are also available on the official website of Srinagar Municipal Corporation www.smcsrinagar.in

It also said that any one keeping a pet dog without registration as required under Section 304 of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 & Section-3 of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 will be liable to be challaned, fined and may lead to impounding of the dog.

“Pet dog keepers are also informed through this notice to get their dogs sterilized, especially females,” it said—(KNO)

