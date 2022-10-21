MeT Forecasts Isolated Light Rain, Snowfall In 24 Hours; Mainly Dry Weather Thereafter

Srinagar: As higher reaches received snowfall and rains lashed plains, mercury recorded a considerable drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Weather department here has forecast “isolated very light rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir” during next 24 hours and “mainly dry weather” thereafter.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5°C against 6.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.4°C below normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 2.0°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.8°C against 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.0°C the same as on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.5°C against 4.1°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.0°C against 18.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.6°C (below normal by 1.9°C), Batote 5.8°C (3.0°C below normal), Katra 13.2°C (below normal by 1.0°C) and Bhadarwah 6.1°C (normal).

In last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar recorded 7.5mm of rainfall, Qazigund 31.0mm, Pahalgam 14.8mm, Kupwara 0.0mm, Kokernag 22.0mm, Gulmarg 5.4mm, Banihal 34.4mm, Batote 25.8mm, Katra 22.0mm and Bhaderwah 33.3mm. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print