Comm Secy tours Doda; Distributes land pass books, inspects Revenue camps

DODA: Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, today visited Doda to assess the achievements and activities under Developmental Deliverables besides reviewing overall working of Revenue department in the district.

During his tour, he had exclusive interactions with the farmers regarding their issues and concerns besides seeking feedback from them about the functioning of the department in their respective areas. He also distributed land pass books among them.

Commissioner Secretary also inspected the revenue camps being organized under Jan Abhiyaan in Doda.

He also met with representatives of Patwar Association and listened to their issues concerning their area. He assured the association that all their their genuine demands and grievances shall be taken care of for speedy redressal.

He visited all the offices and sections of Deputy Commissioner’s office complex and inspected the working there. He also inspected the function of revenue courts and offices.

Commissioner, later, had a meeting with revenue officers and officials regarding review of department’s functioning. He directed them to ensure 100% achievement under Developmental Deliverables during ongoing Jan Abhiyaan. He took a detailed review of recent initiatives launched by the present dispensation including ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani, Land Records Information System, Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) besides digitalization of land records.

Bidhuri also took stock of progress on encroachment drives, demarcation of government land, revenue records, digitization of Jamabandis and girdawari, missing land records, status of Patwar Khanas and other vital issues.

He instructed the officers to ensure that all the land owners get Land Pass books by the end of ongoing Jan Abhiyaan.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, ADC, Dr R K Bharti, ACR Ashfaq Khanji and other revenue officials were present during the program.

On the second day of his tour, Commissioner Secretary interacted with Revenue officials at Bhaderwah Sub District.

Commissioner Secretary visited and inspected the camps being organized by the Revenue department as part of Jan Abhiyan where he distributed land passbooks among the land holders. He took stock of revenue services and public grievances redressal mechanism.

ADC, Bhadarwah, Chowdhary Dil Mir, ADC, Doda, Tehsildar, Bhaderwah and other officials accompanied him.

He also directed the revenue officers and officials to add new mutations in digitisation records for maintaining the authenticity and updation of records. He stressed on generating intensive awareness regarding Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani. He directed the concerned to ensure time bound disposal of CLU cases besides instructing to intensify anti encroachment drives in the district.

