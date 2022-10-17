MeT Forecast Mainly Dry Weather Today

Srinagar: Weatherman department here on Monday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that light to moderate rain and snowfall over high reaches at isolated places was expected on October 18th and at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir on October 19-20.

However, the weatherman reiterated that “there’s no forecast of any major snowfall for next one week to 10 days in J&K and Ladakh.”

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 7.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.4°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.0°C, the same as on the previous night for fourth consecutive time. The temperature was 0.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 2.6°C against 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.0°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 4.7°C against 4.3°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.0°C, same as on the previous night. It was normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 7.4°C, Batote 10.3°C, Katra 16.8°C and Bhadarwah 8.1°C.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print