JE found dead under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar

Srinagar: A Junior Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control department was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ellahibagh area of Srinagar on Saturday, reports said here.

Official said that the JE identified as Qazi Mohammad Hanief of Buchpora was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ellahibagh.

They said that after police received the information about the same, they reached to the spot and shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, an official said that further investigation have been initiated in this regard—(KNO)

