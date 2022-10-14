Official meeting held on new registration process for births, deaths in J&K

JAMMU: Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department (PD&MD), Raghav Langer on Thursday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat Jammu for implementation of new Civil Registration System (Registration Births and Deaths Rules 2022) in J&K.

Revised Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 2022, have been notified by the Planning Department vide S.O 494 dated 10th October, 2022, with the approval of Central Government on the basis of Model Rules of Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 1999, issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Office of Registrar General of India.

The major change introduced in the registration process is that Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been designated as Registrars in Rural areas instead of Station House Officers (SHOs) of the Police.

Similarly, Director General Economics & Statistics J&K has now been designated as the Chief Registrar of Births & Deaths for the Union Territory instead of DG Health and Family Welfare. Chief Medical Officers of the district continue to be the District Registrars. DSEO’s/ Additional District Registrars have been authorised to give permissions for delayed registrations after 30 days but within 1 year. Health Officers in JMC/SMC, CEO’s in Cantonment Boards & Executive Officers in Municipal Committees/ Councils shall continue to be the Registration Authorities.

During the course of the meeting the duties and responsibilities of each of the Registration functionaries was highlighted, with the direction for implementing the provisions of the Act and to coordinate and supervise the work. Emphasis was laid on organising public awareness campaigns and steps for shifting to online Registration through CRS portal to be fully implemented before 1st of January, 2023, for issuance of Birth and Death certificates.

Secretary Health & Medical Education assured that all requisite manpower, IT equipment etc shall be provided to oversee the successful rollout of the CRS in J&K.

