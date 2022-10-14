Amid forecast for dry weather, night temp mercury falls below normal in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours, mercury dropped to below normal across the Valley except Srinagar.

A meteorological department official here said that mainly dry weather was expected to continue till October 17.

“Light to moderate rain/snowfall (over higher reaches) is very likely during 18-20th in J&K with main activity on 19th( 60-70% chance) whereas Mainly dry weather is expected till October 17th.”

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.4°C against 7.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.4°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.0°C against 6.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 2.0°C against 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.7°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 4.0°C against 5.7°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.6°C against 16.3°C previous night. It was below normal by 0.4°C for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 8.6°C, Batote 9.7°C, Katra 15.2°C and Bhadarwah 6.8°C. (GNS)

