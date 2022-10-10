Two Militants killed in Overnight Gunfight In Anantnag: Police

Srinagar:Two militants were killed in an overnight gunfight inTengpowa area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Official sources said that two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

The gunfight erupted on Saturday late evening after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tengpowa.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

