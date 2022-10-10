Division of Agricultural Economics and Statistics holds workshop at SKUAST FoA Wadura

SRINAGAR: Division of Agricultural Economics and Statistics, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura inaugurated Five Days Workshop on “Data Science in Agriculture and Business Management for Decision Making”. The Workshop was inaugurated by Dean, FoA, Prof Rihana Habib Kanth. The aim of the workshop is to arm the students and participants with data science, its analytics and techniques. At the beginning course Director Prof Tariq Ahmad Raja Head Division of Agriculture Economics and Statistics spoke on the topic journey of Statistics to data science. He enjoined upon the participants to develop interest in the subject of Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Data Mining, Deep Learning and Cloud Computing to keep pace with the changing times.

He impressed upon the participants to get familiar with R and Python Software Languages which forms the core of the Data Science. The participants were enthused to learn the technical skill of Data science for improving their field of livelihood like Agriculture, Business Management and any other Entrepreneurship.

The Organizing secretary Dr Fahim Jeelani gave the deep insight into the subject and impressed upon the participants to learn basics of data science like cleaning and processing data for their smarter beginning in their future endeavours. He stressed upon the need and necessity to learn Statistics, Computer Aids and Programming Skills.

Dean FoA Prof Rihana Habib gave details about her recent visit to Israel where all the Agricultural and business activities are being carried out by AI and IoT, thereby avoiding human interface and hassle free management like drone spraying and sensor based management of various field activities.

The programme was attended by various Heads of the Divisions, Senior faculty Members and other colleagues Dr Imran Khan, Associate Professor Statistics, FVSc& AH, Shuhama , Dr Aijaz Qurashi SWO, FOA Wadura and other Statisticians and Data Scientists from other Stations.

At the end Dr Showkat Maqbool Co- Course Director of the Workshop presented the vote of thanks to all the dignitaries, Faculty members, Resource persons and participants of the workshop.

