3 drug peddlers in Handwara, contraband substance recovered

Srinagar: Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A Police party of Police Station Handwara at a checkpoint established at Kachwari Handwara intercepted 3 suspicious persons. During checking, officers were able to recover 29 grams of Heroin like substance from their possession. They have been identified as Javid Ahmad Sofi son of Ab Razak resident of Khunbal Handwara, Gh Ahmad Mir son of Ab Khaliq resident of Chanjmulla Zachaldara and Haroon Ahmad Reshi son of Gh Mohi Din resident of Warpora Zachaldara. They have been arrested & shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 266/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigation has been taken up.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.