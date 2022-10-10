DC Budgam chairs 5th weekly District level Review meeting of all Departments

BUDGAM: District Development Commissioner, Budgam, S F Hamid chaired the weekly District level review meeting and took detailed sector wise review of all the departments.

At the outset, DC Budgam stressed for completion of all pending works in time.

DDC was apprised about the current status of projects and expenditure made so far.

The concerned were directed to ensure completion of all pending works before the already given timelines.

DC directed all officers that any interdepartmental meeting between the department should be routed through office of DDC before sending to that particular department.

He stressed that every department shall have their dedicated Grievance redressal number so that public won’t suffer.

Also, he directed officers to share number with District Information Officer so that these numbers are in public domain and Grievances would be redressed well in time.

DC directed officers to adopt welfare oriented approach in terms of both Infrastructure and social welfare.

DC directed Executive officer of Municipal committees to remove illegal encroachments in coordination with revenue department.

Hamid directed BDOs of Rural Development Department to complete all the taken up Amrit Sarovars and streamline field visits.

Special emphasis was laid on ensuring saturation of all social sector and public welfare schemes so that the benefits are availed by the deserving social groups.

Moreover, every officer was directed to share the daily progress of the works to the Deputy Commissioner office for real time monitoring.

Besides CPO, ACP, the meeting was attended by ACR, Chief Agriculture Officer, Xens of all sectors, other district officers, Tehsildars, BDOs, EOs of municipal committees.

