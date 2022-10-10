SVEEP Awareness Programme held at Sedow Shopian

SHOPIAN: A SVEEP Awareness programme was organised today at Government Higher Secondary School in far off Sedow village by a team of election employees under the supervision of Dy. District Election Officer, Shopian.

A large gathering of local residents, students, teachers and other officers/ officials were present on the occasion.

Many officials spoke on the occasion and provided awareness to the educated youth and local residents of the area.

Dy. District Election Officer, Jahanger Ahmad spoke on significance of electoral participation and electoral registration and stressed upon participants on maximum voter registration.

He shared the special camp dates with the students and directed the Booth level officers to provide each and every assistance to them so that they can register themselves easily in their respective electoral rolls.

Election NT and Local Booth Level Officers were also present during the programme and shared their experiences among the students and emphasized upon students to register themselves through online or offline modes.

The SVEEP team later moved from village Sedow to village Amshipora, Ramnagri, Narwawand and Saidpora Polling Stations. They interacted with the local people of the area and aware them about the process of registering their newly eligible members of the family.

A large number of forms viz form 6, 6B, 7and 8 were also distributed among the people for maximum voter registration.

Supervisors and BLOs were directed to conduct door to door surveys for maximum voter registration.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print