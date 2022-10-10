Scores participated Milad procession at Pampore

PAMPORE: Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was celebrated with religious fervour at Saffron Town Pampore area.

In view of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW), a Milad processions hed in the Pampore Tehsil where speakers highlighted various aspects of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

A number of people assembled at Shah-i-Hamdan Memorial Trust at Kadlabal Pampore on Sunday morning where a huge procession was taken out.

The devotees while reciting Quranic verses marched through the main Chowk Kadlabal of the town.

The Milad procession started from Shah-i-Hamdan which passed through various roads and streets of the Saffron Town and later the march cultminated at Khankah-e-Moula Namblabal Pampore.

People were also spotted distributing fruits, drinks and other food items to the devotees in the Saffron Town.

On the occasion, buildings, houses, shops, roads and shrines in the Saffron Town Pampore were decorated with colourful buntings, banners and fancy lights.

Every year Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi 12th Rabi Ul Awal of the Islamic Calendar is being Celebrated as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) all over the world.

Various religious and social organizations organized Seerat programmes and Milad processions were taken out at Saffron Town Pampore and other places of Pampore Tehsil where speakers highlighted various aspects of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Khursheed Ahmad Butt told Kashmir Reader.

In the day long function at Khankah-e-Moula, religious scholars threw light on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). They also emphasized the need to follow the Islamic teaching as per the Quran and the Hadith.

The night long prayers were also held at Khankah-e-Moula Pampore.

