20 medical officers, as many nurses trained in palliative care

Jammu: Twenty medical officers and as many nurses have been trained in palliative care in Jammu division, officials said on Saturday as the authorities observed the World Palliative Care and Hospice Day here.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already formulated a policy for palliative care and these services have started at all district hospitals with 10 beds dedicated in each district, they said.

The the World Palliative Care and Hospice Day is observed on the second Saturday of October every year.

The main function in connection with the day was held at the government hospital in Gandhi Nagar under the theme “healing hearts and community”, senior doctor and nodal officer of the project Rohit Lahori said.

Lahori, in-charge of the pain and palliative care unit at the hospital, said an interactive programme was held under the supervision of Director Health Services Jammu Saleem-ur-Rehman.

Professor of pain and palliative care, AIIMS New Delhi, Rakesh Garg joined the event virtually. Assistant Dean, Social Works Department, Central University, Vinay Kumar enlightened the doctors, paramedics and nursing students present about the social and community aspect needed for palliative care services.

The officials informed that 20 medical officers and as many nurses have been trained in palliative care by the Directorate of Health Services-Jammu in collaboration with the Indian Association of Palliative Care, under the supervision of head of the palliative care department at AIIMS, New Delhi, Sushma Bhatnagar.

—PTI

