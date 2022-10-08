No need to panic over cough syrups: Official

Srinagar: After the government of India ordered a probe into four cough syrups following an alert issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir has asked all Assistant Drug Controllers (ADCs) to immediately check for the formulation in all distribution channels.
According to a communiqué, Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir Nighat Andrabi stated that any action taken or seizures made may be shared with the office for onward appraisal of higher-ups, stressing that the matter may be treated as most urgent.
Andrabi also said people should not pay any heed to rumours, as the cough syrups were manufactured for Gambia only, so there is no reason for people to panic here.
Andrabi said that so far nothing has been found on the ground by the department’s teams. “Still, we are checking all the products in order to be sure. But for now, there is no need to panic,” she said.
