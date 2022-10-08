India conveys to US objections over visit to PaK by its envoy

New Delhi: India has conveyed its objections to the US over the recent visit to Pakistan-administered-Kashmir (PaK) by the American Ambassador to Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
India also took objections to the US ambassador to Pakistan holding some meetings in PaK.
“We have conveyed our objections to the visit,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing. PTI
