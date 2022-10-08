Jamia Masjid Anjuman greets Muslims on Eid-e-Milad (SAW)

Expresses deep sorrow on the continuing house arrest of Mirwaiz

Srinagar: The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar on behalf of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is under detention and of the Anjuman has greeted the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the blessed birth of the Last Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a statement, the Anjuman paid great tributes to the Prophet (SAW), the “saviour and benefactor of humanity”, “a blessing for all humankind”.

“From His (SAW) birth to the present day, the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) guide mankind without discrimination, and until the Day of Judgment, the blessings of the Prophet (SAW) will continue to guide humanity,” it said.

The Anjuman urged Muslims to make a commitment to follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) wholeheartedly.

The Anjuman also expressed deep sorrow that its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, continues to be under arbitrary detention, and the restrictions on his duties as Mirwaiz constitute not only interference in religious affairs but a serious violation of human rights.

The Anjuman said that due to the continued detention of Mirwaiz for the last 38 months, the sentiments of the Muslims of Kashmir, especially the people who come to the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar to listen to Qaal Allah Wa Qaala Rasool (SAW), are being insensitivity hurt.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print