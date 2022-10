Srinagar: A paramilitary CRPF personnel from Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has died of bullet wounds in Jharkhand, officials said here on Saturday.

They said the initial reports suggest that the personnel, Mehrah Ahmad of Wapora Gurez shoot himself to death with his service rifle in a camp of 218 battalion of CRPF. However, the officials said that local police there have started inquest proceedings into the death. (GNS)

