Man Dies After Falling from Poplar Tree in Sogam

Kupwara: A 35-year-old man died after falling from a poplar tree in Lassipora village of Sogam of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that one Mohammad Rafiq Ganaie, son of Abdul Ahad Ganaie, resident of Lassipora Sogam fell from the poplar tree while he was pruning its branches.

The individual was subsequently evacuated from the site to SDH Sogam, where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.

A police official confirming it sais that a case has been registered into the incident. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print